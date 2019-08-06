Sharks feed on fish yards away from shore in Myrtle Beach

(NBC/WFLA) – Alarming images show a group of sharks, feeding on fish right along the shoreline in South Carolina.

It happened on Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

WMBF reports lifeguards made everyone on the beach get out of the water. People had to stay out of the water for two hours.

A family who caught the moment on tape says they were only feet away from the sharks. They say they’ll never forget their trip.

“It seemed like hundreds of fish jumped out at once. And then we saw four or five sharks come out right after them. And then we’re like ‘everybody out of the water,” said Tara Savedge, who captured the sharks on video.

“We didn’t think much of it then you saw the fish…And we saw about 5 sharks jumping out of the water and we’re like…We’re done for the day,” said skimboarder Garrett Archibeque.

