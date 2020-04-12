Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Separated by coronavirus, man gets on bucket truck to see wife of 61 years he missed too much

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, Mass. (CNN) — A Massachusetts husband went to new heights to see his wife of 61 years face to face after coronavirus concerns separated them.

The first time 88-year-old Nick Avtges met Marion, he knew she was the one.

“It was love at first sight. And the rest is history,” Nick said.

The history includes a lifetime in Watertown, Massachusetts, raising four kids: Suzanne, Michael, Nick Jr. and Chris.

“My parents have been the rock of our family,” their daughter said. “The way they’ve dealt with a lot of different situations.”

In 1988 they lost their son Michael, a football star in high school and college, to leukemia.

They were together every day after Marion entered a nursing home, but had to celebrate their 61st anniversary amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was generally there every day from about 10-11 o’clock in the morning until 7 at night,” Nick Avtges said.

Their son Chris had an idea to get the couple together amidst the coronavirus.

How about a boom truck?

“I knew I could help here,” Peter Zanos said. “I just needed a few minutes to figure out a plan.”

The plan? Ryan Donnellan and his tree company volunteering his services.

A boom truck lifted Nick, carrying a handwritten note, back face to face with the love of his life.

“When I got up there, my wife said ‘it’s dangerous get back down again,'” Nick said. “”I asked my wife Marion, ‘how much do you love me?’ and she said, ‘more than you will know.'”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

