Semi spills 43,000 pounds of pasta on interstate

Oh no, Spaghetti-o!

Take a look at this overturned tractor-trailer that ended up spilling 43,000 pounds of pasta.

The accident happened near downtown Nashville Wednesday.

The pasta problem caused back-ups for some time as crews used a small tractor to scoop up all of those noodles.

That’s a “linguine” of a mess!

And the load of pasta appears to be a “tortellini” loss!

