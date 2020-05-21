Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Semi spills 43,000 pounds of pasta on interstate

Top Videos

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Oh no, Spaghetti-o!

Take a look at this overturned tractor-trailer that ended up spilling 43,000 pounds of pasta.

The accident happened near downtown Nashville Wednesday.

The pasta problem caused back-ups for some time as crews used a small tractor to scoop up all of those noodles.

That’s a “linguine” of a mess!

And the load of pasta appears to be a “tortellini” loss!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss