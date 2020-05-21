Semi spills 43,000 pounds of pasta on interstate

Oh no, Spaghetti-o!
Take a look at this overturned tractor-trailer that ended up spilling 43,000 pounds of pasta.
The accident happened near downtown Nashville Wednesday.
The pasta problem caused back-ups for some time as crews used a small tractor to scoop up all of those noodles.
That’s a “linguine” of a mess!
And the load of pasta appears to be a “tortellini” loss!
