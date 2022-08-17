LA VERGNE, Tennessee (KFOR/Storyful) – In honor of her late father, fellow police officers gathered to welcome Anna Stolinsky to her very first day of kindergarten in La Vergne, Tennessee, where the smiling little girl high-fived and hugged each officer.

According to a post on the La Vergne Police Department’s Facebook page, Anna and her mom were given an escort to school, before being greeted by officers from several departments. After escorting Anna inside the school, her mother thanked the officers and is heard in the video above this story saying, “There are no words.”

Anna’s father, Lt. Kevin Jay Stolinsky, who was also a Navy veteran who deployed three times during his decade of service, died on duty due to a medical emergency on November 12th, 2021.

According to local reports, Stolinsky received his promotion to lieutenant on the very morning of his death.