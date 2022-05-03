TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver or chauffeur of a pedal-powered bar was charged with DUI after it tipped over with more than a dozen people onboard.

The Atlanta Police Department said “pedal pub” tried to make a turn and tipped over, injuring all 15 riders onboard. All 15 were hospitalized, but no passengers were seriously hurt, according to police.

The driver, whom operator Pedal Pub calls a “pilot,” was identified as 28-year-old James Anthony Johnson.

He was arrested and charged with DUI, according to police. The business was cited for a permit violation.