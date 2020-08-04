Olympic swimmer balances full glass during lap for new ‘Got Milk’ campaign

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The “Got Milk?” advertising campaign from the 1990s and first decade of the 2000s is back.

This time, it’s geared toward the YouTube and Tik-Tok generation.

Ads are part of it, but so are viral videos.

One video shows Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky swim the entire length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head.

The dairy industry admits sales have taken a hit due to people eating out more and all the plant-based alternatives, like almond milk.

That’s not what spurred the campaign’s resurrection.

Milk producers say they’re capitalizing on a spike in milk sales they noticed after the pandemic took hold.

That could be because people are eating at home more and when people panic, they tend to buy bread and milk.

