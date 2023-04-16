DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Four people were killed and 28 more were injured, including teenagers, in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, according to law enforcement. Investigators are now imploring people to come forward with information.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred at a 16th birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said shots were fired at 10:34 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running and screaming from the building.

The total number of people shot was initially reported as more than 20. During a Sunday evening press conference, Sgt. Burkett confirmed 28 people were injured in the shooting, noting “some of those injuries are critical.”

CNN reported earlier in the day that 15 teenagers were taken to Dadeville’s Lake Martin Community Hospital with gunshot wounds. Six had been treated and released as of Sunday afternoon while the rest were taken to other medical facilities.

“This is a very fluid situation,” Sgt. Burkett said Sunday night. “We have been getting continuous updates throughout the day, and we are absolutely trying to confirm and understand everyone that was in the venue there.”

He went on to encourage those in the community with information to come forward. Details about the suspect(s) or motives have not yet been released by authorities, and Sgt. Burkett did not take any questions.

Keenan Cooper, the DJ at the party, told WBMA-TV that the party was stopped briefly when attendees heard someone had a gun. He said people with guns were asked to leave, but no one left. Cooper said when the shooting began an hour later, some people took shelter under a table where he was standing, and others ran out.

Among those killed was Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, a Dadeville High School senior who had committed to Jacksonville State University. He was celebrating at his sister Alexis’ party before he was shot to death, his grandmother Annette Allen told The Montgomery Advertiser. Dowdell’s mother was among those hurt in the shooting.

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, told The Associated Press that Dowdell was within weeks of graduation and faced a bright future.

“He was a strong competitor on the field,” Hayes said. “You didn’t want to try to tackle him or get tackled by him. But when he came off the field, he was one of the nicest young men that you could ever meet, very respectful and well-respected by his peers.”

Michael Taylor is an assistant coach for the football, basketball and track teams at Dadeville High. He said he met Dowdell when Dowdell was 9 and Taylor coached him in youth football.

“He did some amazing things there, and he never stopped doing them since then,” Taylor said. “He was the No. 1 athlete in the school.”

Taylor said he last heard from Dowdell on Friday, when Dowdell was seeking video of his athletic exploits. Taylor said he drove to the shooting scene Saturday night from his home in nearby Camp Hill.

“Man, I couldn’t get close,” Taylor said. “So once I found out what’s going on, I really I just had to leave because it was going to be all night.”

Taylor said he returned Sunday to see Dowdle’s body carried out from the dance studio. He said he’s not sure what he will tell other athletes Monday.

“The first thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to pray our way out of this,” Taylor said Sunday. “There ain’t no other way. And then I can tell you, they’re all real close like family at the high school.”

Pastor Jason Whetstone, who leads the Christian Faith Fellowship, said the granddaughter of one of his church members was shot in the foot and underwent surgery Sunday.

“All of our hearts are hurting right now. We’re just trying to pull together to find strength and comfort,” Whetstone said before an interfaith vigil in the parking lot of First Baptist Church.

Authorities work on the scene of a shooting in Dadeville, Ala., Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Elizabeth White/WRBL via AP)

Investigators on Sunday continued filing in and out of the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, denoted by a banner hanging on the outside of a one-story brick building just off the square. Less than a block away, the American and Alabama flags were lowered to half staff outside the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.

Dadeville’s compact downtown is centered around a courthouse square with one- and two-story brick buildings. The town’s busiest commercial district is a few blocks north of the square, off a bustling four-lane highway that runs between Birmingham and Auburn.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

The shooting has left the small town shaken. “The city of Dadeville is a tight-knit community full of wonderful people,” said Police Chief Jonathan Floyd. “Please do not let this moment define what you think about the city of Dadeville and our fine people.”

The superintendent of Tallapoosa County schools Raymond Porter said counseling would be available to local students Monday.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with local officials and law enforcement to offer support.

This is at least the second time in recent years that multiple people were shot in Dadeville. Five people were wounded in July 2016 during a shooting at an American Legion hall, and a man was later charged with five counts of attempted murder, news outlets reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.