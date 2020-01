TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla convinced Mayor Jane Castor to hand over the key to the city…but she had a trick up her sleeve!

Mayor Castor told News Channel 8 Pirate Correspondent Justin Schecker that she handed them the key – only after she changed the locks to the city!

“They’re not very bright,” Mayor Castor joked.