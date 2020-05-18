Maryland bar buys ‘bumper tables’ to promote social distancing

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – There could be a fun new way to meet up with friends for happy hour in the future and still be socially distance.

Fish Tales Pub in Ocean City, Maryland has bought bumper tables for customers to use once bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen.

It’s an idea from Revolution Event Design and Production in Baltimore.

The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels and guarantee to keep customers six feet apart.

Customers would stand in the middle, but still be able to walk around and chat with maintaining a safe distance from others.

One of the owners said they’ve gotten an “incredible reaction” so far and are in talks with other businesses to produce bumper tables for them.