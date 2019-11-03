Man’s charges dropped after leading police on Hollywood-like chase caught on camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WFLA/CNN) — A man’s charges were dropped after body camera footage shows him leading police on a bizarre police chase in and out of traffic in September.

When Albuquerque police saw Armando Romero back in September, he was trying to unlock a white truck at a motel near Coors Road and Iliff Road. While officers were trying to help him, they found out he had a warrant for his arrest.

While questioning Romero about his warrant and putting his hands behind his back, police body camera showed Romero taking off and running into oncoming traffic. A dramatic police chase ensued.

Romero continued to run into traffic and even tried to catch a ride from multiple cars. At one point, the officer grabbed onto a semi-truck to try to catch up to him.

When the officer finally caught up to him, Romero was trying to hold onto a car as the driver pulled over. Once the officer got closer, Romero tried to jump into the back of the truck, but the driver took off and left Romero lying on the ground.

Romero was charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. Court documents show the charges have been dismissed because the District Attorney’s Office didn’t want to proceed with the case.

It is unclear why the District Attorney’s Office didn’t want to go forward with the case, but the state can refile the charges.

Romero’s criminal history includes charges for assault and burglary dating back to 2007.

