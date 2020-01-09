Man starts his own investigation after driver sideswipes his car

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Not long after Michael Henley put in a dash camera, a driver sideswiped his car as he traveled along Busch Boulevard in Tampa.

He explained that the driver seemed agitated and sped off.

He called the Tampa Police Department, but Henley claims an officer told him to contact his insurance company.

Then, when Henley got the woman’s information from the scene and the dash cam video, he began his own investigation.

He learned it wasn’t the woman’s first traffic issue. Soon after, Henley found videos showing the same vehicle running red lights around the Bay Area.

He hopes police take note.

“It could get much worse. It could escalate. She could really harm somebody who’s not as resourceful or not as cautious or friendly as I am,” Henley said.

Henley posted the clip online and has gotten a lot of response.

“So I went online and made a post with my dash cam video and I got a lot of information through people in the area,” he said.

He hopes it leads police to the driver, who 8 On Your Side isn’t naming.

We reached out to TPD, but haven’t heard back.

