LIVE: Abandoned home dangling over Lake Michigan due to erosion

SOMERS, Wis. (FOX6 NEWS) — A home dangling over the edge above Lake Michigan in the Village and Town of Somers will be demolished Tuesday, Nov. 5. It was only a matter of time before erosion would consume the abandoned home — dangling over the lake for months.

The home’s foundation is being pulled apart as a gap grows larger between its bricks. Down below, buoys and cables are serving as a temporary fix. The home’s former owners parted ways when their back porch tumbled into the lake.

The crumbling house is now in the hands of mortgage lender Fannie Mae.

“Just given all the rain we’ve had, the ground is pretty unstable there,” said Jason Peters, Village and Town of Somers Assistant Administrator. “It’s been something that’s creeping up.”

According to the contractor, a 35-ton cable wrapped around the house twice was all that was keeping the house in place until demolition. The structure was heavily anchored onto the foundation of the garage.

