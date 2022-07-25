(NBC News) — A whale breached and landed on the bow of a small boat briefly submerging it in the water, in a stunning moment caught on video Sunday morning off the Massachusetts coast.

In footage of the encounter, the whale, which appears to be a humpback, can be seen emerging from the water before landing on the 19-foot vessel, bringing it crashing down into the water before bouncing upright again.

The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. in the area of White Horse Beach in Plymouth, town officials said.

“It was insane,” one witness, Ryder Parkhurst, told NBC Boston. “The guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all. Pops up, bang … right on the bow of the guy’s boat.”

