‘Is that Santa’s deer?’: Family spots rare albino deer in North Carolina neighborhood

(NBC News) — A North Carolina family shared an adorable video after spotting a rare albino deer in Raleigh.

The sighting was particularly magical, given that there are an estimated 33 albino deer living in the Tar Heel state.

In the video, a young girl was heard asking whether Santa had lost one of his helpers.

“Is that Santa’s deer? Oh my. Santa’s deer,” the girl said.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, albino deer lack pigmentation and have a completely white hide and pink eyes, nose and hooves.

While there are no restrictions on hunting them, many hunters believe those who kill white deer will experience bad luck.