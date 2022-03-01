TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father who protected his son from a charging bull during a Texas rodeo is being praised for his heroic actions on social media.

According to local station KRTV, the wild incident unfolded in front of a large audience at a rodeo in Belton.

A now-viral video shows the rider, Cody Hooks, being thrown from the animal moments after leaving the gate and knocked unconscious.

Once the bull takes off running, the rider’s father, Landis Hooks, jumps into action. He can be seen leaping into the ring as the bull charges toward them, and using his body as a human shield over his son, taking the brunt of the impact.

Cody Hooks shared video of the incident on Instagram and thanked his dad and other bullfighters.

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse,” Hooks wrote.