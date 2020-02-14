Heartwarming video: NASA astronaut reunites with dog after 328 days in space

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – After 328 days in space, Christina Koch is back on the planet, holding the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Her dog, named “LBD” for “Little Brown Dog” is glad to have her home.

Koch shared a video of their heartwarming reunion on Twitter.

“Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!” Koch wrote.

Koch said she is enjoying some of the simple pleasures that come with being at home, like eating her favorite foods and enjoying the great outdoors–of Earth.

