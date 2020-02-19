GRAPHIC VIDEO: Patient plays violin during brain surgery

(NBC) – Advances in medical technology allowed surgeons in the United Kingdom to remove a woman’s brain tumor while she played the violin.

Dagmar Turner, a patient at King’s College Hospital in London was able to play her instrument while doctors operated just on the other side of a drape, removing a tumor from her brain.

Turner is a 53-year-old professional musician who was diagnosed with a large brain tumor in 2013 after suffering a seizure during a symphony performance.

The decision to remove the benign tumor was made after it continued to grow despite radiotherapy, threatening the brain area that controls the fine movements of her left hand.

After beginning the operations under general anesthetics, Turner woke up to play her instrument while surgeons removed the tumor, helping them avoid damaging the areas of her brain that were activated while she played.

Three days after a successful operation, in which 90% of the tumor was removed, Turner was able to return home to her husband and 13-year-old son.

