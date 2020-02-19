GRAPHIC VIDEO: Patient plays violin during brain surgery

Top Videos

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Advances in medical technology allowed surgeons in the United Kingdom to remove a woman’s brain tumor while she played the violin.

Dagmar Turner, a patient at King’s College Hospital in London was able to play her instrument while doctors operated just on the other side of a drape, removing a tumor from her brain.

Turner is a 53-year-old professional musician who was diagnosed with a large brain tumor in 2013 after suffering a seizure during a symphony performance.

The decision to remove the benign tumor was made after it continued to grow despite radiotherapy, threatening the brain area that controls the fine movements of her left hand.

After beginning the operations under general anesthetics, Turner woke up to play her instrument while surgeons removed the tumor, helping them avoid damaging the areas of her brain that were activated while she played.

Three days after a successful operation, in which 90% of the tumor was removed, Turner was able to return home to her husband and 13-year-old son.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex"

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items"

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries"

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach"

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes"

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss