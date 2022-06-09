TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dashcam video captured the moment a drunken driver slammed directly into the back of a motorcycle in the United Kingdom, leaving the biker with a broken back.

Police said the incident occurred in Surrey, England in July of last year. They released dash cam video this week.

According to police, the driver was speeding along the A3 motorway at 84 mph before he hit the bike. The motorcylist suffered a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow.

Police said the driver, Nuno Ferreira, 45, had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his system, above the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

He was arrested and sentenced in May to 30 months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

Police Constable Chris Nicholson from the Roads Policing Unit, who investigated the case, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim, who suffered life-changing injuries as a result of Ferreira’s selfish decision to drink and drive.

“I would like to thank the victim for giving us permission to share this haunting footage to highlight the consequences of drink driving.

“I would also like to remind the public that even if you think you’ve had a drink but feel fine to drive, you are not. By getting in the car after drinking alcohol, you are putting not only your life at risk, but the lives of innocent members of the public who are just going about their day. It is never acceptable.”