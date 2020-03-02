Grandmother and 3 girls die in Louisiana house fire

by: CNN,

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A central Louisiana house fire has claimed four lives.

Alexandria firefighters responded to a blaze at a house late Saturday. After the fire was out, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal says a 48-year-old woman and three girls were found inside. The girls were 7 years old, 4 years old and 4 months old, respectively.

The victims hadn’t been identified Sunday, but the woman was the grandmother of the three children, Alexandria city spokesman Jim Smilie told The Town Talk.

On Sunday, yellow crime scene tape remained stretched across the front of the house. A pink and purple child’s toy was on the ground in the front yard.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting local fire, police and prosecutors with the investigation.

