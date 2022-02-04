TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a birthday to remember for a 70-year-old woman at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The grandmother was visiting Disney World in Orlando with her husband and stopped to pose for a picture when all of a sudden she was photobombed by about a dozen family members.

The heartwarming moment was caught on a video, and her grandson, kschaff20, posted it on TikTok.

“When you surprise your grandmother at Disney for her 70th birthday,” the caption said.

The video has more than 3 million likes and thousands of shares.