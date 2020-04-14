‘Ghosts’ in Indonesia try to spook people into staying home during pandemic

INDONESIA (CNN Indonesia) — In Indonesia’s Java province, volunteers dressed as ghosts are trying to spook people to stay home.

Wrapped in white cloth with black and white painted faces, the ghostly figures, known as ‘pocong,’ are said to represent the trapped souls of the dead.

They patrol the streets at night to encourage social distancing.

Indonesia has yet to implement a nationwide lockdown, and has reported more than 4,000 cases — including 399 deaths.

Experts fear that without restrictive measures, that number could grow much larger.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: