(NBC News Channel) — Fans at the Halsey concert in Maryland got soaked Wednesday night as they waited for the show to begin.

Heavy rain swept through the area, causing heaving flooding at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

People took to Twitter to share videos of water that seemed to overtake the venue. Fans were huddled up with rain ponchos as water poured down through the roof of the venue and flooded the ground below.

Halsey’s concert was delayed during a thunderstorm, flood warning, and a tornado warning. Although fans were told the concert would resume, it ended up being canceled at the last minute.

The singer tweeted that she was “heartbroken” and that she hoped all of her fans got home safely.