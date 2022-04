TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Vermont trooper is okay after an unsecured chair flew out the back of a pickup truck and hit his cruiser.

Vermont State Police posted video of the incident, which occurred on Interstate 89 on April 21.

It shows the chair soar through the air and hit the cruiser.

“Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage,” the agency said.

Police said the pickup driver was ticketed for having an unsecured load.