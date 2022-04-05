TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida deputies are being recognized for their part in rescuing a man who was trapped in a burning car on Saturday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash in the Riverwood community early Saturday morning after residents reported hearing a loud crash and a man screaming for help. They told deputies the man’s vehicle was on fire with flames shooting about 5 feet in the air.

DFC Garrett Parrish and DFC Bryant Ovalles Vasquez went to the scene and jumped into action.

A video shows them run to the victim, who had his seatbelt caught around his neck, and free him using a pocket knife. Then they pulled him to safety with the help of a Good Samaritan, and extinguished the blaze, the sheriff’s office said.

Paramedics responded and rushed the man to a nearby trauma unit. He remains in critical condition, but is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” says Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder,” he adds.