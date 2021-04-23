Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg kicks off Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, F’la. (WFLA) — Street sweepers have cleared the debris, and the track is set up and ready to go.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will get underway downtown this weekend.

The event was moved back again this year due to COVID-19. Race organizers are hoping more fans will be able to attend with more people getting vaccinated against the virus. The event usually kicks off the NTT IndyCar Series, but last year it was its final race. It took place with limited fans in October.

There are a number of changes to this year’s race due to COVID-19. Fans are expected to wear masks, practice social distancing and take advantage of the hand sanitizing stations set up along the track.

But despite the many changes, drivers and fans are still excited for the race.

“I can’t wait for this weekend! I love St. Petersburg. Not just the racetrack, but it’s the first street track that we go to this year. The restaurants are fantastic, the hotels are fantastic, the atmosphere, the vibe, everything about St. Petersburg is awesome. I love going there! It’s a track that I really enjoy driving. So we’re expecting an adventurous and sort of chaotic weekend,” said driver Patricio O’Ward.