Firefighters rescue German Shepherd that chased cat up tree

by: CNN Newsource

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (CNN)— We’ve heard of firefighters rescuing cats stuck in trees, but what about a dog and a cat?

Crews in Tracy, California had to rescue a trapped dog this week after it chased a cat up a tree.

The German Shepherd was about 25 feet in the air and couldn’t get down.

The dog’s owner called the fire department for help, then crews used their ladder to carry the pup down.

As for the cat, it scurried away in the midst of the hubbub.

“Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree,” officials with the fire district said.

