(NBC News Channel) — Cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the moment a vehicle slammed into a box truck in Spring Lake Park Monday afternoon.

Officials responded to the crash at Highway 10 and 65 just before 2:30 p.m.

The video shows a driver lose control of their car at the ramp and crash into a box truck. The truck veered off the side of the road, hit a barrier and burst into flames.

Police said none of the individuals involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car “showed suspected signs of impairment,” and was processed for driving while impaired, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

An investigation is underway.