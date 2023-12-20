MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A father and son in South Florida had a once in a lifetime experience during a fishing trip Tuesday.

Captain Abie Raymond and his father David shared rare footage of a whale breaching the surface of the water off Sunny Isles Beach.

In a post on Instagram, Captain Raymond said he’s been on the water “200-300 days a year” for 16 years and had never seen a whale that close to Miami.

“FWC whale biologist and NOAA team at Virginia key have determined and confirmed this is a grey whale,” Raymond wrote. “It is the first documented gray whale sighting here, ever.”

NBC affiliate WTVJ spoke to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, who said gray whales are found predominantly in shallow coastal waters of the north Pacific Ocean and that sightings in South Florida are extremely rare.