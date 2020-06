(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Astonishing drone video shows a very close encounter between a group of surfers and a great white shark.

It happened off the coast of South Africa.

It’s one of multiple recent shark sightings and encounters there.

The waters off the city of Cape Town are known as some of the world’s best places to spot the predators.

There has been a spike in sightings and encounters in recent weeks and officials are urging everyone who gets in the water to be cautious.