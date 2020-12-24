Dramatic video: Officer honored after rescuing child, woman from collapsed house after explosion

(NBC News Channel)—An Indiana police officer was given the Medal of Honor for helping rescue a child and a woman from a collapsed home that caught fire.

Lieutenant Kevin Van Kley of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office received the honor on Monday.

Van Kley was awarded for his heroic actions while assisting the Porter Fire Department with an active blaze following a natural gas explosion on Sept. 10. A family was trapped inside the home, which had collapsed after the explosion.

Van Kley said he arrived and heard screams from the inside of the home, and jumped into the remnants of the building that had collapsed. He was able to remove debris and pull a child from the wreckage.

Van Kley then responded to a different area of the home and shouted,” all hands on deck” as the fire began lifting the roof of the home that was on the ground.

A woman was then pulled from underneath the roof to safety.

It was the third time in department history that the Medal of Honor was awarded to an officer.

Two other officers, Sergeants Michael Piazza and Dave Murray, were also given life-saving awards for their roles in the incident.

LATEST STORIES: