TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video captured the heartwarming moment and dog and its owner were reunited in war-torn Ukraine.

The man and the dog, Nessie, had been separated by escalating violence in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where hundreds of civilians have allegedly been executed.

Volunteers with the Kastus Kalinouski Battalion, a unit of Belarusians fighting with Ukraine said they found Nessie and were able to reunite the dog with its owner in Kyiv.

“As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal!” the battalion said in a statement.