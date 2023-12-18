Video Credit: Disney Food Blog via Storyful

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Being stuck in line waiting for your favorite Disney World ride is one thing.

Being stuck on the ride, suspended over 100 feet in the air, is a much more nerve-wracking experience.

That is what happened to some guests last Thursday, Dec. 14, when a temporary delay left riders of Expedition Everest stalled on the ride for “over 30 minutes,” a Disney crew member told Disney Food Blog.

Footage shared by Disney Food Blog shows the stalled ride, the carts left on the track suspended in mid-air.