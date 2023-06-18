WARRINGTON, U.K. (WFLA) – Aren’t dads just the best? A father has gone viral after a video showed him climbing up a water slide to “rescue” his daughter after she got stuck.

The father, Andrew Jackson, was enjoying the day at Gulliver’s World Theme Park in Warrington, United Kingdom, with his family when his daughter called for help while going down the “Togo Tower” water slide.

Naturally, like most dads, Jackson sprang into action and began scaling the water slide until he reached his daughter.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “When your daughter gets on a slide,” followed by cackling as bystanders watched the rescue mission unfold.

Eventually, Jackson and his daughter made it down the waterslide with ease.