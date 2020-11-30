Concerns grow over post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As people across the country return home from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is growing concern among medical experts that the number of coronavirus cases will tick higher than it has in months.

“We expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December, is that we might see a surge superimposed on the surge we are already in,” said the nation’s top infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Florida has reported over 7,000 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The state is on track to hit 1 million cases this week, and would become the third state in the country to do so.

“It’s sad and it’s difficult to watch, and so I think that the next couple of months are going to be the darkest and bleakest that we’ve seen yet in this pandemic,” said Dr. David O’Connor.

Despite the warnings from the CDC to not travel, millions of Americans got onto planes, trains, and automobiles to visit friends and family. There was a high demand for testing at Raymond James Stadium and Tropicana Field ahead of the holiday.

If you traveled, it’s not too late to stop the spread of the virus. Health officials recommend you stay away from people, wear masks, wash your hands and get tested.

“Well the projection is that if all goes well with the application for the EUA which, as you mentioned an emergency use authorization, that there could be vaccine delivered towards the middle and end of December, and we project that it is very likely that we will have vaccine doses in people’s arms in December,” said Dr. Fauci.