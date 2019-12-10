Caught on video: Company surprises employees with $10 million in bonuses

BALTIMORE, Maryland (FOX8) — One of the largest commercial real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic announced it will pay a $10 million bonus to all 198 of its employees.

And it was all caught on video.

According to a press release, St. John Properties said it’s to celebrate the company’s goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, flex/RD&D, retail and warehouse space in eight states.

The workers will be paid based a bonus based on their years of service, with the average employee receiving $50,000.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said company founder and chairman Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

The bonus will be on top of the company’s annual year-end bonus and other benefits. The company also offers an on-site fitness facility, company-owned vehicles for eligible employees, physical therapy and wellness consultations as well as access to a financial advisor.

