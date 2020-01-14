WATCH: Car crashes into Largo eyeglass store with customers inside

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — An SUV drove into an eyeglass store in Largo Tuesday morning.

The owner of the Optical Factory and Showroom told WFLA a customer coming to pick up new lenses for her glasses accidentally accelerated into the building while pulling to a parking spot.

Several customers and employees were inside the store at the time, but thankfully no one was hurt, the owner Kara Colecchia said.

Colecchia said police estimated the damage to the vehicle and store is between $30-50 thousand. She added she’s unsure the cost of the lost merchandise, saying hundreds of pairs of frames, including some of the store’s most expensive, were destroyed.

By noon, most of the debris had been cleaned up and staff was in the process of boarding up the damaged storefront.

Officials have not yet spoken on the incident.

This story will be updated.

