TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Happy Gasparilla everybody - what a perfect day for it with sunshine and high temperatures around 70 degrees!

If your celebrations take you into and through the evening hours, you'll want to bring your best pirate jacket along with you. The combination of clear skies, dry air and a light north breeze will allow temperatures to fall quickly through the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by morning.