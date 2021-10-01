Brian Laundrie update: FBI at Laundrie home, new body cam video of Gabby Petito surfaces

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re learning more information about the fight between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in Utah.

As authorities searched for Laundrie in Florida, the Moab Police Department released more body camera video of their encounter with Petito and Laundrie on Aug. 12.

The couple was stopped by police after someone witnessed a physical altercation between them and called 911. Both Laundrie and Petito had visible injuries after the fight, but officers determined Petito was the primary aggressor and declined to arrest either party, choosing to separate the pair for the night.

The new video released Thursday shows Petito speaking with police.

“Did you get hit in the face? Kind of looks like someone hit you in the face,” an officer could be heard saying.

“I guess yeah, but I hit him first,” Petito replied.

The Moab Police Department is investigating its officers’ handling of the dispute.

Also on Thursday, the FBI made a stop at Brian Laundrie’s family’s home in North Port so agents could get more of Laundrie’s belongings in order to assist K9s in their search. FBI agents were seen going inside the home and in the family’s camper.

We also learned Petito’s family reported her missing to North Port police the day before they reported her missing in New York. North Port police told the family they had to file the report at Gabby’s last known location, which was in Wyoming, due to department policy and Florida law.