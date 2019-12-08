Breaking News
Baby’s reaction to hearing aids being turned on in the morning

HARROGATE, England (CNN/WFLA) — A video of a baby girl’s joy upon her hearing aids being turned on is lighting up social media.

The infant’s father, Paul Addison, says he and his wife first learned about his daughter Georgina’s hearing difficulties when she fail her newborn hearing test.

She was referred to an audiologist who diagnosed her with severe deafness, so the doctor recommended hearing aids.

They took the advice and 4-month-old Georgina was outfitted with hearing aids from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service around five weeks ago.

Addison posted the video on Twitter because he wanted the world to know the joy his family experiences when their daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning.

The video has gone viral with almost a million views so far.

