REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (CNN/WFLA) — A seal pup that needed to be rescued from a parking garage was so exhausted from the ordeal that it just couldn’t stay awake.

California firefighters rescued the sleepy baby seal in Redwood City.

They say “Santos” was exhausted and caught adorable video of it dozing off during the rescue.

Officials at the Marine Mammal Center are checking the seal pup out before he is released.

