MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-awaited autopsy results in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph were released Tuesday.

According to the report, the 36-year-old rapper whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. lists the cause of death as “gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and torso.” The report does not make clear the exact number of shots.

The medical examiner listed the official cause of death as homicide and said Young Dolph had suffered 22 wounds — some were listed as entrance wounds, some exit wounds and others as undetermined gunshot wounds.

Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was killed November 17 in a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways.

Days later, hundreds attended a memorial service celebrating his life filled with stars, fans, family, and his life partner, Mia Jaye.



“It’s definitely painful for us to not having him in our lives. One thing I know for sure for certain he’s in our hearts guiding us,” Jaye said.



On Dec. 9, police say the first suspect, Cornelius Smith was arrested in Southaven, Mississippi for an auto-theft warrant, which involved the white vehicle that was believed to be the getaway car in the murder.

Second suspect Justin Johnson, 23, also known as Straight Drop, was captured in Indiana on Jan. 11.

Both suspects plead guilty a month later. Their next hearing is set for March 24.

MPD named Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor as two persons of interest in the case on Feb. 20. Burns was taken into custody two days later. Taylor has not been arrested.

Van Turner, president of the Memphis NAACP and a Shelby County Commissioner, said gun violence must be addressed.

“It’s two kids who’ll have to grow up without a father. Every homicide has a different story. It’s not just Young Dolph, but the countless other families affected by violence in this community,” Turner said.

The NAACP is calling for stricter gun laws.

“You should have a permit; you should be trained. You should not have assault rifles out where just anyone can purchase them,” Turner said.

