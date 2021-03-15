WWE delays Wrestlemania 37 ticket sales

TAMPA (WFLA) – WWE has announced that tickets to its two-night WrestleMania will not go on sale on Tuesday as previously scheduled.

WWE announced ticket sales will be moved as plans for the two-night event are still being finalized and are expected to announce a new on-sale date within the next week.

WrestleMania is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Tampa was originally supposed to host Wrestlemania 36 prior to COVID-19 cancellation.

Unlike other sporting events and concerts that were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE moved WrestleMania 36 from Tampa to Orlando where it was pre-recorded without a live audience.

WWE had previously announced they are coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania but have yet to share those details.

Wrestlemania 37’s event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased here. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register here.