‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’ opens at Raymond James Stadium this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If your mood has been a little down lately, a new attraction that tours the country and is making a stop in Tampa could definitely make you get up and out of your seat.

The “World’s Biggest Bounce House” has been set up outside of Raymond James Stadium. It is scheduled to be open this Friday through Sunday.

“We get it set up in about 18 hours total with enough help from local labor and the guys that we have on tour as well,” Big Bounce America Tour Manager “Dex” said.

The bounce house stands 32 feet tall at its highest point and covers an area of more than 13,000 square feet. Inside, you will find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops. The center holds a custom-built stage for a DJ, games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group.

The “World’s Biggest Bounce House” has different sessions you can choose from, such as a toddler session, junior session, bigger kids session or an adults-only session. Each session is up to three hours long.

Organizers said the best way to get tickets is on their website, just in case they sell out in person.