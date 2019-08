Woman suspected of stealing cash from elderly woman at Walmart

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman suspected of stealing cash from an elderly woman at Walmart Wednesday.

Deputies said the woman pictured stole cash from another woman’s purse while shopping at the Walmart at 7011 W. Waters Ave. around 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the woman fled on foot through the parking lot.

If you recognize this woman, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.