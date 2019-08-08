Which rookie has impressed Bucs’ WR Mike Evans?

Mike Evans shares which rookie has impressed him most.

No, it’s not Devin White this time.

On Wednesday, Bucs’ wide receiver, Mike Evans, spoke prior to training camp saying the Bucs receiving core remains one of the best in the NFL.

The team may have lost Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson, but Evans isn’t worried.

When asked about the Bucs receivers, Evans responded by saying:

“We have a lot of guys that can make plays that are pass catchers. That’s good. Rank them? They’re up there. We will have to do well, but I think we’re right up there with last year. Because some of the same guys – BP (Breshad Perriman) is going to take the top off just like DeSean [Jackson] did. And then we’ve got a lot of really good rookies. So, we’ll have to see who makes it out of those rookies, but it’s a really good rookie class we have at the receiver position.”

As far as the rookies are concerned, Evans said Scotty Miller, a 6th round draft pick out of Bowling Green, has impressed him.

” I didn’t know he is that fast. He’s really, really fast. But all of them have been making really good plays. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do in these preseason games.”

However, Miller will not see field time during the pre-season opener in Pittsburgh after tweaking his hamstring this week. His injury isn’t considered serious.