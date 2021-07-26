WFLA Max Defender 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve announces retirement

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay will be without one of its most beloved meteorologists.

Max Defender 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve announced during the 6 p.m. newscast that he is retiring.

His final day on air is scheduled for Aug. 6.

“There are so many thoughts that run through your mind and so many people to thank. Just a big thank you, especially to our viewers because, in the end, those are our clients and I thank you so much for tuning in over the years.”

Steve played basketball at the University of Minnesota at Morris and worked his way to a bachelor’s degree in speech. He then went on to do extensive graduate study in meteorology at Jackson State University and Mississippi State University.

After nearly 40 years of working in television, with over 23 of those at WFLA News Channel 8, Steve says it is time to set aside the weather clicker and start the next part of his life.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss