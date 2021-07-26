WFLA Max Defender 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve announces retirement

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay will be without one of its most beloved meteorologists.

Max Defender 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve announced during the 6 p.m. newscast that he is retiring.

His final day on air is scheduled for Aug. 6.

“There are so many thoughts that run through your mind and so many people to thank. Just a big thank you, especially to our viewers because, in the end, those are our clients and I thank you so much for tuning in over the years.”

Steve played basketball at the University of Minnesota at Morris and worked his way to a bachelor’s degree in speech. He then went on to do extensive graduate study in meteorology at Jackson State University and Mississippi State University.

After nearly 40 years of working in television, with over 23 of those at WFLA News Channel 8, Steve says it is time to set aside the weather clicker and start the next part of his life.