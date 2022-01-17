‘We’re all in this together’: City of Tampa uses MLK parade to encourage unity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is holding its annual Martin Luther King parade at noon Monday at Cuscaden Park on North 15th Street.

Organizers said this year will be bigger than ever after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic.

“Dr. King’s message and his legacy is still very, very important,” said Howard Harris, vice president of the MLK Parade Foundation. “More so now than ever because we have so many challenges in the country. We talked about this, this year, we sort of have this theme, we’re all in this together.

Organizers said the parade will wind through the heart of vibrant and ethnically diverse communities and will end at Middleton High School.

“It’s the biggest and brightest event for that part of the city,” Harris said. “It’s a very diverse community so we’re really looking forward to seeing all those beautiful diverse faces come out and enjoy the parade.”

This year, there will an appearance from the FAMU “Marching 100” and Bethune Cookman Wildcat Marching Band.

Harris said COVID precautions will be in place. Volunteers will be passing out masks and hand sanitizer.

Attendees are encouraged to remain socially distanced from others.