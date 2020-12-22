Water main break closes part of Memorial Highway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of Memorial Highway remains closed Tuesday morning after a water main break in the Town ‘n’ Country area.

WFLA photo.

The Tampa Water Department has shut down the eastbound lanes of Memorial Highway from Kelly Road to Dana Shores Drive as crews make repairs.

The work should be completed around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The water department issued a precautionary boil water notice for 200 homes in the Sweetwater neighborhood, which is located near Memorial Highway and Saltwater Boulevard.

