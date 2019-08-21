VIDEO: Florida homeowner cleverly activates security camera to capture armed carjacking

MIAMI – A South Florida Uber driver told police he was held up at gunpoint outside his home in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The victim, who does not want to be identified, said the gunman came out of nowhere when he got home after work at 2:30 a.m.

“Once I get to that point, I hear a voice behind me,” he explains. “And when I turn back, he was right here, gun pointing at me.”

The man said the gunman ordered him to hand over his keys, wallet, and anything else he had on him.

“He said, ‘if you don’t give me your keys and whatever you have on you, I’ll shoot you,'” the victim said.

A home security system captured part of the struggle, including when the victim started screaming at the gunman.

“This is my livelihood!” he shouted. “Why you need my keys from me?”

“I know that when I start yelling, I got the nest camera over there, it will activate the device and everything,” he said.

After a short back-and-forth struggle, the victim eventually gave in and tossed his keys to the ground.

The gunman grabbed the man’s keys and took off in the victim’s car, which was found a few hours later abandoned at a nearby motel.

