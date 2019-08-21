Video: Florida girl dances with father for first time thanks to new wheelchair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old girl suffering from spina bifida was granted her birthday wish at her quinceañera Saturday when her new power chair allowed for an emotional first-ever dance with her dad.

Yanira Guzaman is a patient at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. She suffers from spina bifida, a birth defect that affects the growth of the spine. Despite being unable to walk, she never let go of her dream of dancing with her dad at her quinceañera.

Her wish came true Saturday at her Beauty and the Beast-themed party.

Wolfson Children’s Hosptial’s care team worked diligently with Yanira’s parents to get her insurance to cover a new Permobil power wheelchair.

In her new wheelchair, Yanira was able to rise to a standing position and dance with her father for the first time.

